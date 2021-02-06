Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion tease fans about their upcoming music video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion have been posting hints on their social media for an upcoming music video for their recent remix version of 34 + 35.

Ariana  released her latest album— Positions, in October; but, it seemed like she wasn’t done releasing all of her music. In January 2021, Ariana collaborated with pop culture’s top queens— Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, to produce an alluring remix of 34 + 35.

It’s not every day that we see three big stars collaborating on one song. That is why naturally, a music video was deeply anticipated by fans, and this anticipation was fueled as the series of social media posts started lining up, hinting towards a music video.

On February 6, the "One Last Time" singer posted a picture of three of their heads watching a television screen paused on what looks like a still from their upcoming music video. The caption does not give much away as it is only a heart emoji.

Say So singer also posted a selfie of herself and her fellow collaborators dressed up in fancy dresses with lots of jewelry and captioned it with an hourglass emoji. Doja Cat also posted a picture of their eyes, which made fans really wonder what is up to their sleeves.

The excitement kept mounting as WAP’s singer also posted the same selfie on her Instagram with the caption, “these cuties.”

None of these pop queens are giving much information at this point, but it is clear they want to tease their fans with subtle hints. After the remix became a huge success, it only makes that the music video will be the next step; but, for now, the excitement is palpable for whatever is yet to come.

