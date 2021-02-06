Can't connect right now! retry
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are getting involved in 'flaming' romance

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun may have gone from collaborating on their new song to dating each other.

Pop-rock icon— Avril and Rockstar— Mod Sun were spotted going for dinner at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on Wednesday. There have been rumors about the burgeoning romance between the two. Avril has a long history of falling in love with people she works with while making music. It is their duty towards their art that bewitches her, and this time it is Mod Sun who has got her attention.

“What the Hell” singer decided to join Mod Sun to produce their punk rock song “Flames," which was released last month. Within a few weeks, the song went from planning to producing to gaining fame. The new release will go on Mod Sun's upcoming album.

Machine Gun Kelly’s best friend’s real name is Derek Smith, and he wanted to collaborate with Pop Rock’s queen, Avril Lavigne for a long time but didn’t know how to initiate it. In an interview with Metro.co.uk, he admitted his admiration for Avril.

"We linked up through talking and just talking about music – she's such a music lover, she keeps her ear to what's happening now and she caught wind of my music through my brother Machine Gun Kelly."

But dreams come true eventually. The 33-year-old rapper claims that the song has changed many things in his life for good. On Instagram, he posted:

"Sending a huge thank u to everyone who has watched + shared this video over the last week!" he wrote. "I’ve never had a song react this way + it’s really changing a lot of things in my world right now. Hard work pays off but more importantly, DREAMS COME TRUE. [sic]"

The couple is spending plenty of time together now, both in and out of the recording studio. Only recently, Avril posted a snap of them in the car listening to blink-182. Both of them have complicated dating history with Avril being married twice and Mod Sun’s dating Hollywood actress Bella Thorne. 

