Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah stuns in dazzling photos with sister Aslisah Alkoclar

Saturday Feb 06 2021
Web Desk

Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar looked stunning in her latest photos she posted with her sister Aslisah Alkoclar with a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram, Neslisah shared dazzling pictures of herself with the sibling and wrote in Turkish.

“While you were floating like a fairy girl, my memories kept turning in my mind all day long, our childhood, our games ...It's like yesterday.”

She went on to say, “My life piece, let your heart beat with love for a lifetime, your beautiful face shines with happiness, peace and love.”

“I love you very much #aslisahkaan.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.


