Saturday Feb 06 2021
Evan Rachel Wood touches on abuse endured at the hands of Marilyn Manson

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Evan Rachel Wood has finally decided to shed light on the details surrounding the abuse she incurred at the hands of Marilyn Manson.

Wood gave her official statement through Instagram Stories and wrote, "I was called a 'jew' in a derogatory manner. He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me."

"I heard the 'n' word over and over. Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life."

Ms. Wood also went on to write, "My mother is Jewish and I was raised with the religion. Because she converted and wasn't of Jewish descent he would say things like, 'that's better' because I wasn't ‘blood Jewish’.”

While her post has ignited a social media crusade against Manson, what sent chills down the spines of fans the most was when Ms. Wood admitted, "I thought I was going to die the entire time.”

This is not the first time Wood has detailed her plight. A few days ago she took to Instagram and uploaded a post that read, “Manson started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated.”


