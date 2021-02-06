Tom Holland spills the beans on his ‘Spider Man 3’ shoot

British actor Tom Holland has come forward to spill the beans behind his newly revived Spider Man 3 shoot.

Holland shed light on it all during her recent interview with Variety’s wards Circuit Podcast.

There he gushed over the “most ambitious standalone superhero movie” ever made and even dished on his absolute ‘luck’ with the casting.

Holland claimed, "I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive.”

“I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little [expletive’ who happens to be Spider-Man in it."