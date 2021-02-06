Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland spills the beans on his ‘Spider Man 3’ shoot

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Tom Holland spills the beans on his ‘Spider Man 3’ shoot

British actor Tom Holland has come forward to spill the beans behind his newly revived Spider Man 3 shoot.

Holland shed light on it all during her recent interview with Variety’s wards Circuit Podcast.

There he gushed over the “most ambitious standalone superhero movie” ever made and even dished on his absolute ‘luck’ with the casting.

Holland claimed, "I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive.”

“I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little [expletive’ who happens to be Spider-Man in it."

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price addresses her petition to 'section' people with autism

Katie Price addresses her petition to 'section' people with autism
Princess Diana’s ‘emotional Intelligence’ unearthed: report

Princess Diana’s ‘emotional Intelligence’ unearthed: report
Chrissy Teigen touches on her ‘regrets’ around baby Jack’s birth

Chrissy Teigen touches on her ‘regrets’ around baby Jack’s birth
Dua Lipa stuns in Miley Cyrus's throwback photo

Dua Lipa stuns in Miley Cyrus's throwback photo
Sia finally addresses ‘Music’ backlash: ‘I listened to the wrong people’

Sia finally addresses ‘Music’ backlash: ‘I listened to the wrong people’
Ministers condole with Shaan over mother's death

Ministers condole with Shaan over mother's death
Tom Holland finally addresses James Bond rumors

Tom Holland finally addresses James Bond rumors
Evan Rachel Wood touches on abuse endured at the hands of Marilyn Manson

Evan Rachel Wood touches on abuse endured at the hands of Marilyn Manson
Princess Diana revealed bitter truth about her first meeting with Camilla Parker in secret interview

Princess Diana revealed bitter truth about her first meeting with Camilla Parker in secret interview
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ filmmakers admit Marwa Hocane was the perfect choice for the Brahmin girl’s role

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ filmmakers admit Marwa Hocane was the perfect choice for the Brahmin girl’s role
Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah stuns in dazzling photos with sister Aslisah Alkoclar

Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah stuns in dazzling photos with sister Aslisah Alkoclar
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are getting involved in 'flaming' romance

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are getting involved in 'flaming' romance

Latest

view all