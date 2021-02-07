Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid shoots down plastic surgery claims

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid has set the record straight about all those plastic surgery rumours circulating over the internet.

In a video for Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, the 25-year-old model clarified that while many people initially assumed that she had gotten stuff done to her face, it was all just the power of makeup.

"When I look back on my first red carpets when I didn't have makeup artists I would obviously do my own makeup,” she said in the video.

"Now it's like, people pull up those pictures and are like, 'Oh, Gigi's nose looks different in these pictures than now’,” she went on to say.

"Or, they'll talk about something with my face. Like, 'This has changed on Gigi.' It's really like, that's the power of makeup/ Like, I've never done anything to my face... I would just put it everywhere. Then it just looks, it's all one shape,” she added.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Gigi wrote: "I don’t get to do this every day. new moms, moms, parents, whoever’s watching .. washing your face is self love, brushing your hair is self love, playing with makeup to dress up, or be creative, is self love.”

"If you did anything for yourself today, I’m proud of you. BIG LOVE HOPE U ENJOY,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth overtaken by Prince William in a major popularity reshuffle

Queen Elizabeth overtaken by Prince William in a major popularity reshuffle
Palace hoped for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle to become ‘loyal friends’

Palace hoped for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle to become ‘loyal friends’
Meghan Markle stoking up tensions with royals with her ‘childish snub’

Meghan Markle stoking up tensions with royals with her ‘childish snub’
Royal expert discusses Kate Middleton's new look in latest video

Royal expert discusses Kate Middleton's new look in latest video
Katie Price addresses her petition to 'section' people with autism

Katie Price addresses her petition to 'section' people with autism
Princess Diana’s ‘emotional Intelligence’ unearthed: report

Princess Diana’s ‘emotional Intelligence’ unearthed: report
Tom Holland spills the beans on his ‘Spider Man 3’ shoot

Tom Holland spills the beans on his ‘Spider Man 3’ shoot
Chrissy Teigen touches on her ‘regrets’ around baby Jack’s birth

Chrissy Teigen touches on her ‘regrets’ around baby Jack’s birth
Dua Lipa stuns in Miley Cyrus's throwback photo

Dua Lipa stuns in Miley Cyrus's throwback photo
Sia finally addresses ‘Music’ backlash: ‘I listened to the wrong people’

Sia finally addresses ‘Music’ backlash: ‘I listened to the wrong people’
Ministers condole with Shaan over mother's death

Ministers condole with Shaan over mother's death
Tom Holland finally addresses James Bond rumors

Tom Holland finally addresses James Bond rumors

Latest

view all