Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Here's an update on Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

American actor and director Olivia Wilde and British actor and singer Harry Styles have drawn closer together after word got out about their relationship.

A source spilled the tea about the pair and where they stand currently in the midst of the frenzy that was sparked earlier when news of their relationship broke.

Speaking to People, the insider said the two “seem very serious” and “spend all their time together.”

"She is also very happy with Harry. Olivia and Harry continue to film in L.A. Filming has been tricky because of COVID. They have shut down the set several times for testing and breaks,” said the insider.

"Olivia is amazing to work with though. She stays calm and very focused despite all the breaks,” they added.

Earlier, source confirmed to People magazine that the two got closer together while filming for Wilde’s directorial project, Don’t Worry Darling, that stars the former One Direction member in a lead role. 

More From Entertainment:

Truth behind Prince Harry’s parentage conspiracy

Truth behind Prince Harry’s parentage conspiracy

Megan Fox not ready to get married to Machine Gun Kelly right now

Megan Fox not ready to get married to Machine Gun Kelly right now
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik have made their daughter’s privacy a top priority: Here's why

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik have made their daughter’s privacy a top priority: Here's why
Gigi Hadid shoots down plastic surgery claims

Gigi Hadid shoots down plastic surgery claims
Queen Elizabeth overtaken by Prince William in a major popularity reshuffle

Queen Elizabeth overtaken by Prince William in a major popularity reshuffle
Palace hoped for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle to become ‘loyal friends’

Palace hoped for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle to become ‘loyal friends’
Meghan Markle stoking up tensions with royals with her ‘childish snub’

Meghan Markle stoking up tensions with royals with her ‘childish snub’
Royal expert discusses Kate Middleton's new look in latest video

Royal expert discusses Kate Middleton's new look in latest video
Katie Price addresses her petition to 'section' people with autism

Katie Price addresses her petition to 'section' people with autism
Princess Diana’s ‘emotional Intelligence’ unearthed: report

Princess Diana’s ‘emotional Intelligence’ unearthed: report
Tom Holland spills the beans on his ‘Spider Man 3’ shoot

Tom Holland spills the beans on his ‘Spider Man 3’ shoot
Chrissy Teigen touches on her ‘regrets’ around baby Jack’s birth

Chrissy Teigen touches on her ‘regrets’ around baby Jack’s birth

Latest

view all