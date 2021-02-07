Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 07 2021
Truth behind Prince Harry’s parentage conspiracy

Prince Harry's parentage has been the talk of town with many believing that Prince Charles might not be the duke's real father, owing to the affairs that Princess Diana had during her marriage to the future king.

Owing to the late Princess of Wales’s affair with British Army officer James Hewitt, many believed that Harry’s red hair were a clear sign that Prince Charles may not be his real father.

However, there happens to be no truth to the claims as Hewitt cleared the air himself and shot down all rumours about him being Harry’s father.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he had said: “When I first met Diana, Harry was already a toddler. I can understand the interest, but Harry was already walking by the time my relationship with Diana began. Admittedly, the red hair is similar to mine, and people say we look alike.”

“I have never encouraged these comparisons, and although I was with Diana for a long time, I must state once and for all that I’m not Harry’s father,” he added.

