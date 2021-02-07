Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi overjoyed as his youngest daughter starts to walk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

  • An overjoyed Shahid Afridi shares video of his youngest daughter walking
  • Afridi announced the birth of his fifth daughter Arwa in February last year

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi was elated over his youngest daughter Arwa learning to walk. The swashbuckling all-rounder took to Instagram to share a video of the toddler walking, expressing his joy at the sight.

Taking to Instagram, doting father Shahid Afridi shared his joy over seeing his "little princess" Arwa finally taking baby steps.

Read more: Shahid Afridi has chosen THIS name for his newborn daughter

"Overjoyed to see my little princess, she has started walking May Allah bless her always! An important day for me as I continue to receive love and recognition in the USA. Thank you all. #afrididay" wrote the cricketer.

Afridi also shared a video of Arwa walking around as she pushes a toy pram with a doll inside it.

Afridi announced the birth of his fifth daughter in February last year. The cricketer had invited name suggestions from fans and promised the winner a reward.

The all-rounder settled for Arwa as the name out of the numerous suggestions thrown his way by fans.

More From Sports:

PAK vs SA: Rizwan fights back as Pakistan struggle against South African spinners

PAK vs SA: Rizwan fights back as Pakistan struggle against South African spinners
Aima Baig 'overwhelmed' after PSL 6 anthem's release

Aima Baig 'overwhelmed' after PSL 6 anthem's release
PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera' featuring Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal releases nationwide

PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera' featuring Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal releases nationwide
In a first, Karachi hosts international standard marathon

In a first, Karachi hosts international standard marathon
Pak vs SA: Watch how George Linde was undone by Hasan Ali’s off-cutter

Pak vs SA: Watch how George Linde was undone by Hasan Ali’s off-cutter
Pak vs SA: Home team leads by 200 runs as day's play in second Test ends at 129-6

Pak vs SA: Home team leads by 200 runs as day's play in second Test ends at 129-6
Pak vs SA: Watch Quinton de Kock clean bowled by Shaheen Afridi

Pak vs SA: Watch Quinton de Kock clean bowled by Shaheen Afridi
Live stream: Pak vs SA 2nd Test match, Day 3

Live stream: Pak vs SA 2nd Test match, Day 3
Pak vs SA: 'Pakistan should take lead of at least 50 runs against South Africa'

Pak vs SA: 'Pakistan should take lead of at least 50 runs against South Africa'
Gone in 60 seconds: Ahmed 'The Wolverine' Mujtaba destroys India's Rahul Raju in 1st round

Gone in 60 seconds: Ahmed 'The Wolverine' Mujtaba destroys India's Rahul Raju in 1st round
'Cover drive king': Babar Azam beats Virat Kohli in ICC poll

'Cover drive king': Babar Azam beats Virat Kohli in ICC poll
Pak vs SA: Alleged bookie arrested for sharing pitch-side info during Pindi Test

Pak vs SA: Alleged bookie arrested for sharing pitch-side info during Pindi Test

Latest

view all