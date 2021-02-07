Shahid Afridi overjoyed as his youngest daughter starts to walk

An overjoyed Shahid Afridi shares video of his youngest daughter walking

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi was elated over his youngest daughter Arwa learning to walk. The swashbuckling all-rounder took to Instagram to share a video of the toddler walking, expressing his joy at the sight.

Taking to Instagram, doting father Shahid Afridi shared his joy over seeing his "little princess" Arwa finally taking baby steps.

"Overjoyed to see my little princess, she has started walking May Allah bless her always! An important day for me as I continue to receive love and recognition in the USA. Thank you all. #afrididay" wrote the cricketer.

Afridi also shared a video of Arwa walking around as she pushes a toy pram with a doll inside it.

Afridi announced the birth of his fifth daughter in February last year. The cricketer had invited name suggestions from fans and promised the winner a reward.



The all-rounder settled for Arwa as the name out of the numerous suggestions thrown his way by fans.