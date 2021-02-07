Elon Musk treats fans with rare shot of son X Æ A-XII

Elon Musk’s son X Æ A-XII became a social media sensation the moment his picture went live.

In the Twitter shot, the tiny tyke can be seen holding on to Musk’s shirt with his tongue sticking out to someone in the distance.

Check it out below:

His cryptic caption, “The Second Last Kingdom," on the other hand has continued to perplex fans across the globe.

For those unaware, AE A-XII’s real name was supposed to be X Æ A-12 Musk but due to California state law, no special characters can be utilized on birth certificates.