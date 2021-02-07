Can't connect right now! retry
Michael B. Jordan honours late friend Chadwick Boseman after 4 SAG nominations

Michael B. Jordan is remembering his late friend Chadwick Boseman after the latter bagged multiple SAG Award nominations.

Boseman had passed away in August last year after losing a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

He made history this week when he became the first person to be nominated four times for the Screen Actors Guild Award in the same year.

Jordan, who was also his Black Panther costar, took to Instagram to honour his friend with photos of the actor starring in the two films he was nominated for, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods.

"4. Still setting the bar higher," Jordan, 33, captioned the sweet post. "Miss you big homie."

Take a look:



