Sunday Feb 07 2021
Web Desk

Royal Family will not object to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix projects?

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not get involved in controversial topics to avoid wrath of the British royal family as the couple intend to work with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex of drew criticism after they signed a multi million dollar deal with the streaming giant.

The criticism of the couple intensified after Netflix show 'The Crown" became popular in the UK, with some royal commentators asking Harry and Meghan to revoke their agreement.

Roal Commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, while talking to Daily Express, said that there would be an effort on part of the couple to avoid anything that could prove to be controversial in their Netflix and Spotify deals.

Talking to Express.co.uk he said, "I think the emphasis will be on their good sense and their judgement.

He added, "I don't think that there's anything that they would want to do that would be vetoed. "As far as I know, they certainly don't intend to do anything controversial. "Although we don't know, you see, there are question marks over this."

