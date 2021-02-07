Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 07 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nearing another ‘spat’ with the Queen

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly staring at another potential ‘spat on the horizon’ with the Queen.

This claim was brought forward by royal editor Rebecca English during her interview with Palace Confidential on Mail+

There she was quoted saying, "The military titles was the one issue after the Sandringham summit that was yet to be resolved.”

"Obviously the couple were told they had to give up most of their royal links and patronages but Harry is very passionate about his work with the military.”

"The Queen agreed to let him keep his three honorary military titles in obeyance until the 12-month probationary period was up. The Daily Telegraph was briefed by friends of Harry this week claiming he was determined to fight to keep these patronages.”

"I've spoken to Buckingham Palace who are not commenting on the record but the definite guidance is they don't feel their position has changed. It does need to be a clean break and Harry will have to relinquish those titles as well.”

"It does seem like there could be another spat on the horizon and again that's something the monarchy and also Harry and Meghan don't need."

