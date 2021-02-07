Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 07 2021
Meghan Markle gave Queen Elizabeth an ultimatum before leaving UK

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Meghan Markle's so-called "unbelievable deal or no deal" ultimatum is being discussed by the British media. 

A report in Express.co.uk said discussed the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure from the UK.

According to the publication, Meghan described Buckingham Palace as having "dictated" the details of her and Prince Harry's first son's birth certificate.

It said Meghan believed the Palace had forced her to remove her given first name "Rachel Meghan" a month after her son Archie was born.

The report said the Duchess of Sussex was offended by the Royal Family  assumption that she wanted to be "nameless" on her own child's birth certificate.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards, while speaking during the documentary 'Harry & Meghan: The Next Step', said Meghan, in particular, had broadcast her ultimatum to the Queen in the public arena.

He said, "a senior member of the Royal Family deciding to quit and go and live abroad is pretty serious.

"A few years ago, Meghan Markle was working on a show called Deal or No Deal.

Arthur said, "Today, she's doing a deal or no deal with the Queen of England through a speakerphone."

