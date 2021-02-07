Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 07 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's home targeted in royal 'shake-up'

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home targeted in royal ‘shake-up’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal residence, Frogmore Cottage, has suffered through a major shake-up.

This claim was brought forward by the CEO of Republic Graham Smith. During his interview with Express UK he claimed, “Frogmore Cottage belongs to the Crown Estate and the Crown Estate has questions to answer about why it allows the royals to use its property.”

"The mission of the Crown Estate is to raise funds for the Treasury so they need to explain why they are leaving that property empty. And why they allow the Palace to have access to it and gift it to members of the Royal Family.”

"Ultimately, all of the Crown Estate properties should be put to good use in the way that is going to bring the best return to the taxpayer."

