Pak vs SA: Second Test at an interesting stage, says former selector Iqbal Qasim

Iqbal Qasim says Pakistan should use fast bowlers in first hour of play

Former chief selector says behaviour of pitch has changed in Rawalpindi

Veteran cricketer believes Waqar Younis and role of others is very important

KARACHI: Former chief selector Iqbal Qasim believes the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa is at an interesting stage as either side can win if they play with a positive mind.

Qasim, in a conversation with ‘The News’ on Sunday, said that the Proteas has wonderfully bounced back during their chase of 370 in the second innings.

“This is still a daunting task for the visitors keeping in mind their previous performances during the ongoing series. But they really played well and turned this test match into an interesting game,” said the former left-arm spinner.

The veteran cricketer said that the behaviour of the Rawalpindi pitch has changed during the second innings and is helping batsmen. He added that Pakistan batted well during the second innings.

Qasim appreciated wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for his century during Pakistan’s second innings.

“Without his century, Pakistan would definitely have lost the match,” said the veteran of 50 Tests.

The former chief selector believes that the role of bowling coach Waqar Younis and other team management members is very important in this match.

“The team management should play their role and conceive a tactful plan to get the South Africans out. The target looked impossible at first but the poor bowling of Pakistani bowlers in the second innings made it possible,” he added.

“It will be seen how they guide their bowlers to win this match,” said the former cricketer.

Iqbal was of the view that Pakistan should use both fast bowlers in the first 30–40 minutes.

“If the pitch is not helpful for the fast bowlers, then the captain should use one fast bowler and one spinner,” he said.

Qasim believes that leg spinner Yasir Shah’s role will be crucial and has backed him to perform well in the second innings. He added that the captain’s use of the bowler will play an important role for the Pakistan team.

The former chief selector urged that Pakistan needs a breakthrough during the first-hour play on the fifth day.

“It is not impossible to score 243 runs when a team has nine wickets,” argued Qasim.