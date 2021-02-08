Senate polls: PML-N, PPP promoting horse-trading by insisting on secret ballot, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. File photo

“Why do PPP and PML-N want to set up a market, why do they want to buy people?” Qureshi asks.

PPP says the government has created a constitutional crisis in the country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Opposition should not take the law into their hands during protests.

MULTAN: The PTI has said the PPP and PML-N are “promoting the horse-trading by insisting on the secret ballot” for the Senate polls as the government is making hectic efforts to hold the polls through the open ballot to ensure transparency.



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said this while talking to the jornalists in Multan on Sunday. He said the sale of votes by public representatives would tantamount to bargaining on the people’s trust.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is also the vice-chairman of PTI, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of horse-trading last time too. The foreign minister had spoken after PPP leaders accused the ruling party of creating a “constitutional crisis” in the country by promulgating a presidential ordiance to amend the Eletcion Act, 2017.

PPP leaders Senator Sherry Rehman and former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani said the sole reason for the ordinance was that the PTI government had feared its members and their votes were no longer "in their hands".

Speaking on matter, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said those who have been elected on the symbol of the party should vote for them. “This is not only the position of PTI, but it is also written in the Charter of Democracy (an agreement signed between former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif in 2006). The parties have already supported open ballot, so why are they backing out from it now,” he questioned.

He said both the parties had written and signed the Article 24 of the Charter of Demands for an open ballot in the Senate, adding so why are PPP and PML-N running from the open ballot now?

“Why do PPP and PML-N want to set up a market, why do they want to buy people?” he questioned.

He added, “The PTI has gone to the Supreme Court and the court will explain the Constitution. Whatever the decision of the Supreme Court, we are open-hearted and we will acknowledge the SC verdict.”

Responding to a query, he said the Senate election had nothing to do with reducing inflation. “There are many factors that can help reduce inflation. The Senate is an institution that is a symbol of the Federation. Every issue should be raised in the Senate. The Senate is a symbol of the strength of the Federation,” he said.

Qureshi said at present, many forces are promoting terrorism in Pakistan. “There are many forces that want to spread terrorism and chaos in Pakistan. They want to weaken the federation and economy.”

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement had announced resignations, which have not been materialised till date. “All the announcements made by the PDM till date have not been fulfilled. Long march and protest is a constitutional right of the PDM, and the government has recognised this right,” he said, adding that the Opposition should not take the law into their hands.

“Do not damage private or public property. Protest in a democratic way,” he said.