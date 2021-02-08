Prince Harry chats about life in US as he tours Hollywood with pal James Corden

Prince Harry recently took over headlines after he was spotted out and about with his comedian pal James Corden.



And now, a source has dished all the details about the Duke of Sussex’s little adventure around Hollywood in a double decker bus with the British host.

Speaking to People, an insider revealed that the two were actually shooting for the highly popular Carpool Karaoke segment of Corden’s The Late Late Show.

"They taped a COVID appropriate segment of Carpool Karaoke on the double decker," said the source.

"They have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking around and laughter,” they went on to say.

“They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special landmarks. They also chatted about Harry's life in the US and his focus now," the insider shared.