Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle sends shockwaves after giving Queen Elizabeth 'ultimatum'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Meghan Markle gave a loud and clear ultimatum to Queen Elizabeth in public

Meghan Markle has added fuel to fire after revealing she was forced to remove her maiden name from Archie's birth certificate on the orders of Buckingham Palace.

Although the Duchess of Sussex had long bid adieu to the royal family in 2020, she echoed the sentiment yet again that Queen Elizabeth and co. are 'archaic.'

This is a sentiment that royal photographer Arthur Edwards agrees with.

Speaking during the documentary 'Harry & Meghan: The Next Step', Edwards said Meghan had given a loud and clear ultimatum to the Queen in public.

"A senior member of the Royal Family deciding to quit and go and live abroad is pretty serious. A few years ago, Meghan Markle was working on a show called Deal or No Deal.

"Today, she's doing a deal or no deal with the Queen of England through a speakerphone," Edwards said.

More From Entertainment:

Bill Maher comes to Armie Hammer's defence amid abuse allegations

Bill Maher comes to Armie Hammer's defence amid abuse allegations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's demand for privacy not valid, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's demand for privacy not valid, claims royal expert
Prince Harry blasted over 'Wokery & Whackery' after betraying royal family

Prince Harry blasted over 'Wokery & Whackery' after betraying royal family
Miley Cyrus remembers Britney Spears during power-packed pre-Super Bowl show

Miley Cyrus remembers Britney Spears during power-packed pre-Super Bowl show
Royal expert says Princess Diana would have dreaded to see William and Harry's public spat

Royal expert says Princess Diana would have dreaded to see William and Harry's public spat
Jennifer Lawrence injured by flying glass on movie set

Jennifer Lawrence injured by flying glass on movie set
Prince Harry, Prince William's 'healing still minimal but moving on right track'

Prince Harry, Prince William's 'healing still minimal but moving on right track'

Prince Harry accused of arrogance

Prince Harry accused of arrogance

Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan Markle and son Archie: report

Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan Markle and son Archie: report
Why Prince George will never become king, royal expert reveals

Why Prince George will never become king, royal expert reveals
Dan Levy's mom hits back at his camp bullies as he makes his ‘SNL’ debut

Dan Levy's mom hits back at his camp bullies as he makes his ‘SNL’ debut
Sam and Bucky are back as new trailer drops for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Sam and Bucky are back as new trailer drops for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Latest

view all