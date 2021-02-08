Meghan Markle sends shockwaves after giving Queen Elizabeth 'ultimatum'

Meghan Markle gave a loud and clear ultimatum to Queen Elizabeth in public

Meghan Markle has added fuel to fire after revealing she was forced to remove her maiden name from Archie's birth certificate on the orders of Buckingham Palace.



Although the Duchess of Sussex had long bid adieu to the royal family in 2020, she echoed the sentiment yet again that Queen Elizabeth and co. are 'archaic.'

This is a sentiment that royal photographer Arthur Edwards agrees with.

Speaking during the documentary 'Harry & Meghan: The Next Step', Edwards said Meghan had given a loud and clear ultimatum to the Queen in public.

"A senior member of the Royal Family deciding to quit and go and live abroad is pretty serious. A few years ago, Meghan Markle was working on a show called Deal or No Deal.

"Today, she's doing a deal or no deal with the Queen of England through a speakerphone," Edwards said.