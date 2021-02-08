Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's demand for privacy not valid, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have caught flak for wanting to keep things hidden from the public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in search of a more private life.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caught flak for wanting to keep things about their life hidden from the public.

Ashley Pearson, a royal correspondent, discussed how different it is "being a celebrity and being a royal."

Speaking on Amazon Prime's 2020 documentary Harry & Meghan: The Next Step, Pearson noted, "If the people want to see the new mum, just hours after she gives birth, trotted out in stockings and high heels, then you do it. That has been done up until now.

"Whether or not that is right, that is the precedent. So for Harry and Meghan to treat this the way a celebrity would really treat this, which is, 'We ask for privacy at this time', that is not what royals do," she added.