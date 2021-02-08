Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Bill Maher comes to Armie Hammer's defence amid abuse allegations

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

 Armie Hammer has accused of expressing his wishes for cannibalism, rape, and kidnapping fantasies

Bill Maher has come forth reacting to abuse allegations against Armie Hammer that surfaced on the web lately.

Many people came forward with proofs of Hammer’s texts and other instances of him hurling words at people that made them uncomfortable.

He has been accused of expressing his wishes for cannibalism, rape, and kidnapping fantasies, and have been accused of using manipulation towards his victims.

The only person who jumped to defend Hammer is Bill from Real Time with Bill Maher.

“I think we can talk about this in relation to where feminism is because apparently, Armie Hammer has a predilection to tell his dates he wants to ‘eat’ them. And who wouldn’t want to be eaten by Armie Hammer? Come on,” he said.

Maher went on to traversing the texts sent by Hammer saying things like, ‘I want to take your rib out and boil it with barbecue sauce.’ and explaining to his audience that Hammer wouldn’t do it for real, he’s “just talking.”

Not only did Maher defend Hammer’s name from going down the drain but also blatantly said that as long as Hammer did not “tie” anyone up, it’s consensual. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's demand for privacy not valid, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's demand for privacy not valid, claims royal expert
Meghan Markle sends shockwaves after giving Queen Elizabeth 'ultimatum'

Meghan Markle sends shockwaves after giving Queen Elizabeth 'ultimatum'
Prince Harry blasted over 'Wokery & Whackery' after betraying royal family

Prince Harry blasted over 'Wokery & Whackery' after betraying royal family
Miley Cyrus remembers Britney Spears during power-packed pre-Super Bowl show

Miley Cyrus remembers Britney Spears during power-packed pre-Super Bowl show
Royal expert says Princess Diana would have dreaded to see William and Harry's public spat

Royal expert says Princess Diana would have dreaded to see William and Harry's public spat
Jennifer Lawrence injured by flying glass on movie set

Jennifer Lawrence injured by flying glass on movie set
Prince Harry, Prince William's 'healing still minimal but moving on right track'

Prince Harry, Prince William's 'healing still minimal but moving on right track'

Prince Harry accused of arrogance

Prince Harry accused of arrogance

Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan Markle and son Archie: report

Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan Markle and son Archie: report
Why Prince George will never become king, royal expert reveals

Why Prince George will never become king, royal expert reveals
Dan Levy's mom hits back at his camp bullies as he makes his ‘SNL’ debut

Dan Levy's mom hits back at his camp bullies as he makes his ‘SNL’ debut
Sam and Bucky are back as new trailer drops for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Sam and Bucky are back as new trailer drops for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Latest

view all