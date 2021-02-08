Bill Maher comes to Armie Hammer's defence amid abuse allegations

Armie Hammer has accused of expressing his wishes for cannibalism, rape, and kidnapping fantasies

Bill Maher has come forth reacting to abuse allegations against Armie Hammer that surfaced on the web lately.

Many people came forward with proofs of Hammer’s texts and other instances of him hurling words at people that made them uncomfortable.

He has been accused of expressing his wishes for cannibalism, rape, and kidnapping fantasies, and have been accused of using manipulation towards his victims.

The only person who jumped to defend Hammer is Bill from Real Time with Bill Maher.

“I think we can talk about this in relation to where feminism is because apparently, Armie Hammer has a predilection to tell his dates he wants to ‘eat’ them. And who wouldn’t want to be eaten by Armie Hammer? Come on,” he said.

Maher went on to traversing the texts sent by Hammer saying things like, ‘I want to take your rib out and boil it with barbecue sauce.’ and explaining to his audience that Hammer wouldn’t do it for real, he’s “just talking.”

Not only did Maher defend Hammer’s name from going down the drain but also blatantly said that as long as Hammer did not “tie” anyone up, it’s consensual.