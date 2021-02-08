Can't connect right now! retry
Miranda Lambert escapes unhurt after getting into hit-and-run car accident

Miranda Lambert recalls getting into a hit and run car accident on the highway during road trip

Miranda Lambert escaped unhurt after getting embroiled in a car accident during a recent road trip with her husband to Georgia.

The 37-year-old country star was having the time of her life on a Georgia roadtrip with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, travelling all through the state and then going back to their home in Tennessee.

The journey was memorable, serving the hard-working couple with a well-deserved break until they got involved in a hit and run car accident on the highway.

Lambert tweeted, “We are so thankful that nothing worse happened. Our vehicle and trailer were driveable so we made a report and hauled home.”

“Unfortunately on the way home going through ATL, an a–hole in a small car w/ temp plates was driving erratically & tried to squeeze between us & a semi truck going 70 on I-20W. It hit the airstream & sent us into the left lane.”

The singer made sure to let everyone know that her husband is a great driver, and despite everything, he ensured everything goes smoothly.

"And @brendanjmcloughlin kept our trailer pretty steady for being side swiped," Miranda tweeted. "Thanks to @airstream_inc and @southland_rv, we are gonna be repaired and back to our vagabond ways soon. Anyway, overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for."

