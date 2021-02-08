Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle to write tell-all book about royal family?

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

With the release of Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle’s new book Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: A Memoir, Part One, it is speculated that the Duchess of Sussex, too, will pen a book.

The autobiography, which promises to expose "hidden truths" and that the "truth is stranger than fiction", is said to have painted Meghan in an unflattering light as she is described as "controlling" and "disrespectful" towards the Queen.

However, her friends say that the book has "barely registered on her radar".

Sources believe that the Duchess is set on writing her own book and that there are some deals already lined up.

However, the nature of the book is yet to be understood while many are speculating for it to be a tell-all.  

"Meghan has some very serious book deals on the table. They are all up for consideration."

This is not the first instance where it was speculated that the Duchess of Sussex was wanting to publish a book. 

"Meghan is going to become a published author and is very excited about it," an insider told The Sun in 2019

"The plans are in the very early stages and won’t be formally announced for some time. But she’s very excited about the possibility and is passionate about the idea of a work of fiction for children.

"She loves animals and her rescue dogs so it’s very likely they will be incorporated into the story."

However, the insider added that the book "will absolutely not be some sort of tell-all about her life in the Royal Family".

More From Entertainment:

Ray J sends well wishes to Kardashian Jenner clan as KUWTK ends

Ray J sends well wishes to Kardashian Jenner clan as KUWTK ends
Latest videos show Kate Middleton more popular than Prince William

Latest videos show Kate Middleton more popular than Prince William
'Happy Super Bowl': Jennifer Aniston shares 'Friends' clip with Courteney Cox, other co-stars

'Happy Super Bowl': Jennifer Aniston shares 'Friends' clip with Courteney Cox, other co-stars
Rebel Wilson is a sight for sore eyes in red dress previously worn by Meghan Markle

Rebel Wilson is a sight for sore eyes in red dress previously worn by Meghan Markle
Chris Hemsworth's body double finds it hard to keep up with his 'biggest Thor physique'

Chris Hemsworth's body double finds it hard to keep up with his 'biggest Thor physique'

Miranda Lambert escapes unhurt after getting into hit-and-run car accident

Miranda Lambert escapes unhurt after getting into hit-and-run car accident
Bill Maher comes to Armie Hammer's defence amid abuse allegations

Bill Maher comes to Armie Hammer's defence amid abuse allegations
How Gwen Stefani met Blake Sheldon, Super Bowl ad featuring Adam Levine explains it

How Gwen Stefani met Blake Sheldon, Super Bowl ad featuring Adam Levine explains it
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's demand for privacy not valid, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's demand for privacy not valid, claims royal expert
Meghan Markle sends shockwaves after giving Queen Elizabeth 'ultimatum'

Meghan Markle sends shockwaves after giving Queen Elizabeth 'ultimatum'
Prince Harry blasted over 'Wokery & Whackery' after betraying royal family

Prince Harry blasted over 'Wokery & Whackery' after betraying royal family
Miley Cyrus remembers Britney Spears during power-packed pre-Super Bowl show

Miley Cyrus remembers Britney Spears during power-packed pre-Super Bowl show

Latest

view all