Meghan Markle to write tell-all book about royal family?

With the release of Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle’s new book Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: A Memoir, Part One, it is speculated that the Duchess of Sussex, too, will pen a book.

The autobiography, which promises to expose "hidden truths" and that the "truth is stranger than fiction", is said to have painted Meghan in an unflattering light as she is described as "controlling" and "disrespectful" towards the Queen.

However, her friends say that the book has "barely registered on her radar".

Sources believe that the Duchess is set on writing her own book and that there are some deals already lined up.

However, the nature of the book is yet to be understood while many are speculating for it to be a tell-all.

"Meghan has some very serious book deals on the table. They are all up for consideration."

This is not the first instance where it was speculated that the Duchess of Sussex was wanting to publish a book.

"Meghan is going to become a published author and is very excited about it," an insider told The Sun in 2019.

"The plans are in the very early stages and won’t be formally announced for some time. But she’s very excited about the possibility and is passionate about the idea of a work of fiction for children.

"She loves animals and her rescue dogs so it’s very likely they will be incorporated into the story."

However, the insider added that the book "will absolutely not be some sort of tell-all about her life in the Royal Family".