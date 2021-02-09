Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy end nine-month relationship

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Rumours about their split came afloat when fans noticed Ashley Benson unfollowed G-Eazy on her Instagram

Hollywood star Ashley Benson and musician G-Eazy ended their relationship, less than a year after they began dating.

The Pretty Little Liars actor and the rapper parted ways, according E! News, ending a nine-month relationship.

While it remains unknown when the two exactly called it quits, the split had to be recent as they were only recently spotted out and about, holding hands while dining at Nobu on February 1.

Rumours about their split came afloat when fans noticed Benson unfollowed G-Eazy on her Instagram.

A source later confirmed to E! News, that the reports of their breakup are in fact true. 

