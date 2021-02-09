Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Gigi Hadid looks as fresh as morning dew in new Instagram photo

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Supermodel Gigi Hadid gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look from a glam show on Monday.

The 25-year-old supermodel got her glam on and struck some poses during her photoshoot for an American cosmetics firm, sharing the content to her Instagram Story.

In the picture, the new mom can be seen proceeding to serve some face with a pouty look, as fans laughed and explained: 'You just puff them out a little.'

Gigi also gave a glimpse at the shoot, posting a photo of herself sporting all white, as she posed in the window of a New York City loft.

Zayn Malik's sweetheart has been serving some motherhood glow with her stunning looks since she returned to work. The supermodel and the One Direction alum welcomed their first child back in September.

