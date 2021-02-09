Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs SA: PIA tweets 'Thank you' t-shirt gifted by Proteas skipper Quinton De Kock

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

The PIA has shared the picture of autographed T-Shirt gifted by South African Captain Quinton De Kock.

KARACHI: Pleased with the “hospitality and service” of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) during his Pakistan tour, South African Captain Quinton De Kock has sent an autographed T-shirt to CEO Arshad Malik.

The PIA shared the picture of the official T-shirt with a comment dated Feb 8: “To: CEO PIA, Thank You!!”

“South African Captain Quinton De Kock sent an autographed shirt to thank our CEO, Air Marshal Arshad Malik for his hospitality and service with PIA,” tweeted the PIA.

It said that the shirt will become part of the airline's memorabilia.

“We are humbled that the Proteas chose PIA for their tour of Pakistan,” it further said.

Quinton De Kock captained his side during the two-match Test series and has returned to the country after the series was ended on Monday with Pakistan whitewashing the visitors.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has arranged chartered flights for the teams’ travelling during the Test and T20I series to ensure the safety of the players and officials from coronavirus.

