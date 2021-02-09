Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passes away

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passes away

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passed away at the age of 58 on Tuesday, his sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor confirmed on social media.

Neetu took to Instagram and shared throwback photo of Rajiv with caption ‘RIP”.

According to Indian media Rajiv, the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor, died of heart attack.

Rajiv was rushed to hospital after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. The doctors declared him dead on arrival, media report further says.

He was popularly known as ‘Chimpu Chacha’. He starred in several movies including Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988).

According to reports, Rajiv was last seen in Zimmedaar, released in 1990 after which he turned to producing and directing.

