Kelsea Ballerini reveals the real reason she disabled Instagram comments

Singer songwriter Kelsea Ballerini recently opened up about the hate she’s received online and even set the record straight about why she’s turned off comments on all her Instagram posts.

Ballerini shed light on it all during a conversation with Bobby Bones and according to People magazine she began by saying, "I'm super sensitive. And I think that's a good thing. For a long time, I was reading all the comments, and I would obviously love the good ones, but I would find the bad ones and they would just hurt my feelings."

"I didn't want to get to a point where I was not posting and not sharing my life because I really like to be that person that's an oversharer."

"I think it's relatable and girls need to see that. It's either me not sharing or me sharing and not caring about what people say. And so I just turned them off."



"This past year, we've had all this time to kind of marinate with our own feelings and what we need and what we want. And I just think boundaries are healthy. And that's a new boundary I have for myself."