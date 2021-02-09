Can't connect right now! retry
Mia Khalifa calls out Priyanka Chopra over silence on farmers' protest

Former adult actress Mia Khalifa has called out superstar Priyanka Chopra over her silence on the ongoing farmers protest in India.

Taking to Twitter, Khalifa expressed her frustration over the Indian actress's lack of interest over the explosive issue. 

She drew parallels to half-Lebanese singer Shakira, who according to the former porn star, did not do much during the devastating explosion that destroyed Beirut.

"Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence," she wrote.

Her comment comes after singer Rihanna voiced her support to the farmers in a tweet saying, "Why aren’t we talking about this?!".

Following the Fenty Beauty founder's tweet, many notable personalities like activist Greta Thunberg.

