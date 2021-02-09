Can't connect right now! retry
Katy Perry explains why she hated Orlando Bloom talking about Miranda Kerr

Katy Perry explains why she hated Orlando Bloom talking about Miranda Kerr

Even though Grammy award winning singer Katy Perry has love for Orlando Bloom’s 10-year-old son Flynn, she isn’t that keen on Bloom talking about his ex.

The singer touched on it all during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and during the conversation she was quoted saying, "It's the best decision I've ever made in my entire life. I have family and support, and I've got an incredible fiancé who has done this before—he has a 10-year-old son."

Katy does not harbor any bad blood towards Kerr and while she was never keen on getting the complete brief, once she gave in it payed off. "So, as much as I was a little bit like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped. They're like, 'Oh, you've had a run at this. You know how to do this’. He's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

