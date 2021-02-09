Netizens do a double take at Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's painting

Fans were left with dropped jaws after Kim Kardashian shared a stunning painting that her 7-year-old daughter North West made.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her daughter’s talent.

It is hard to believe that the youngster made the painting all by herself as the detailed masterpiece showcases a lake scene, with trees and mountains.

The details go as far as adding reflections in the water and painting white and purple flowers

However, Kim's caption and North's name on the painting is proof enough that she did make it.

“My little artist North,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:



