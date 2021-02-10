Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian moving on with other people?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Many fans have been wondering if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are looking to move on with other people, now that their own marriage has fallen apart.

To answer that question, a source spilled the beans to Entertainment Tonight, claiming the former couple are not interested in dating other people as of now.

Speaking to the portal, the source said: “Neither Kim nor Kanye are interested in dating anyone at this time.”

Moreover, the insider revealed that the reality TV star has been keeping herself occupied getting “her ducks in a row with regards to the kids and financials in case she decides to officially file.”

For those wondering if the Kimye drama will grace the screens on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for its final season, a source told People recently that their marital woes are “a big part” of the upcoming episodes and will most likely have “filed for divorce when the season has aired.” 

