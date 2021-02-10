Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz enjoy scooty ride, video wins hearts

Yasir Hussain and wife Iqra Aziz enjoyed a scooty ride and shared a video of it with fans.



Yasir took to Instagram and posted the video of their scooty ride, where they gave major couple goals.

The Baandi actor shared the video with caption, “Begam k sath Be Gham ho k scooty pe ghoomny ka apna hi maza hai (Scooty ride with wifey is very enjoyable).”

He further said, “kuch bhi kehti rahy aawaz nahi aati @iiqraaziz (Whatever she says, I can’t hear.”

Meanwhile, Yasir hit back at the troll who corrected him over the spelling of wife.

A person wrote, “begum not begam”

Responding to it, Yasir said, “aby meri hai mai jesy bhi likhon tu apni dekh chal nikal (she is mine, whatever I spell it’s none of your business.”

The video has gone viral on social media.