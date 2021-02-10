Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle gearing up for presidential run, expert predicts

Meghan Markle might just be getting involved in politics a little bit more, royal expert says

Meghan Markle is aiming to pave the way for running presidential bid in the coming years, as predicted by royal experts.

The Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California, following a sudden split from the royal family, might just be getting involved in politics deeper.

As royal expert Steven Heritage put it, "The idea that Meghan Markle might be entertaining the thought of running for president is starting to feel a little less ridiculous.

"And now it has been revealed that Harry and Meghan recently had a one-hour Zoom meeting with Gavin Newsom, the governor of California," he added.

"This might all be by the by, but at the same time it might also be all the proof we need that a presidential run is being prepared. If that's the case, Meghan should probably brace herself for the worst," Heritage concluded.

