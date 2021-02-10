Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Sam Asghari finally calls out Britney Spears’s father: 'I will express my opinion'

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Sam Asghari has left fans in utter shock with his decision to finally address his issues with Britney Spears’s father Jamie Spears.

Asghari gave his honest thoughts over on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. “In my opinion Jamie [Spears] is a total [expletive].”

This is the first time the fitness enthusiast has ever spoken out publically about a personal matter involving him and Spears, and while he made it clear that he “won’t be going into details” because he “always respected” privacy, “I did not come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

Following his rant on the picture sharing site Asghari admitted to TMZ that he hopes to have a better relationship with Jamie Spears, “once he starts treating his daughter right.”

