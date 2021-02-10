Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Halle Berry bashes ‘outdated’ child support laws

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Halle Berry bashes ‘outdated’ child support lawsHalle Berry bashes ‘outdated’ child support laws

Halle Berry has recently come forward to slam the ‘outdated’ method of acquiring child support payment from exes.

It all began after Berry shared a post highlighting the importance of equality and women not “owing” men anything.

Underneath the comment section however, a social media user was displeased by her narrative and asked about all the child support payments she receives from her exes.

At this the star swiftly took action and set the record straight by writing, “And it takes great strength eryday to pay it. and BTW it’s wrong and it’s extortion ! ‘I’m not going to speak on alimony as I have never asked for it, nor have I ever paid it.”

“However, as for child support, I feel I can speak on it as I’ve been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or a man is having to pay support that is way more than they reasonably need to help support the child, I think that is wrong.”

“I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.”

“The way many laws are set up, people are allowed to use children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs and that is “the wrong” and where I see the abuse.”

More From Entertainment:

Video of Dua Lipa singing Eminem song resurfaces

Video of Dua Lipa singing Eminem song resurfaces

Claudia Conway,daughter of Kellyanne and George, to appear on 'American Idol'

Claudia Conway,daughter of Kellyanne and George, to appear on 'American Idol'
Katy Perry gushes over ‘the best decision’ she ever made

Katy Perry gushes over ‘the best decision’ she ever made
Halle Berry shuts down troll over sexist comment

Halle Berry shuts down troll over sexist comment
Sam Asghari finally calls out Britney Spears’s father: 'I will express my opinion'

Sam Asghari finally calls out Britney Spears’s father: 'I will express my opinion'
Shehzad Roy pokes fun at Indian pilot Abhinandan in new song

Shehzad Roy pokes fun at Indian pilot Abhinandan in new song
Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar ancestral homes in Peshawar: KP govt fixes price for purchase

Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar ancestral homes in Peshawar: KP govt fixes price for purchase
Meghan Markle's divorce signalled on wedding invite ahead of nuptials with Harry

Meghan Markle's divorce signalled on wedding invite ahead of nuptials with Harry
Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez say they sought professional help to improve relationship

Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez say they sought professional help to improve relationship

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip to live separately after Duke's 100 birthday celebrations

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip to live separately after Duke's 100 birthday celebrations
Meghan Markle gearing up for presidential run, expert predicts

Meghan Markle gearing up for presidential run, expert predicts

Khloe Kardashian touches on why Tristan Thompson completely ‘freaked out’ over True

Khloe Kardashian touches on why Tristan Thompson completely ‘freaked out’ over True

Latest

view all