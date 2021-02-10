Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Kurulus: Osman: Season 2, episode 18 is out now

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Wait is over for Kurulus:Osman fans as the new episode of the historical show has been released.

The latest episode was aired on Wednesday on a Turkish channel and would be available for international audiences in a couple of days.

The trailer for new episode of "Kurulus: Osman" was released on Monday. The 30-second teaser shows Osman fighting against his enemies.

A scene shows Kayi woman fighting with their male counterparts against the enemy soldiers.

"Victory belongs to those who stand shoulder to shoulder and march in ranks," the caption accompanying the trailer read. 

