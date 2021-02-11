Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Jay-Z among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Rapper Jay-Z, 1980s pop group The Go-Gos and rock band Foo Fighters were among first-time nominees announced on Wednesday for possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Others on the ballot for the first time include singer-songwriter Carole King and singer-actress Dionne Warwick, heavy metal group Iron Maiden, and the late Nigerian singer Fela Kuti.

The 16 contenders also included previous nominees Tina Turner, Mary J. Blige, Devo, LL Cool J and Todd Rundgren. Performers become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release.

King was nominated for her work as a performer. She was previously inducted as a songwriter with Gerry Coffin.

Turner’s nomination was for her solo work. She had been honored for duo Ike and Tina Turner.

Inductees will be selected based on ballots sent by the Cleveland-based Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry.

The general public also can weigh in online or at the Rock Hall. The top five vote-getters will be submitted as a single fan ballot among the hundreds of other ballots.

Those selected will be announced in May and inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland in the fall. In previous years, between five and seven acts have typically won a place in the Hall...Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon wishes her 'comedy inspiration' Laura Dern on her birthday

Reese Witherspoon wishes her 'comedy inspiration' Laura Dern on her birthday

Kurulus: Osman: Season 2, episode 18 is out now

Kurulus: Osman: Season 2, episode 18 is out now
Britney Spears finally touches on conservatorship complexities

Britney Spears finally touches on conservatorship complexities
Video of Dua Lipa singing Eminem song resurfaces

Video of Dua Lipa singing Eminem song resurfaces

Claudia Conway,daughter of Kellyanne and George, to appear on 'American Idol'

Claudia Conway,daughter of Kellyanne and George, to appear on 'American Idol'
Halle Berry bashes ‘outdated’ child support laws

Halle Berry bashes ‘outdated’ child support laws
Katy Perry gushes over ‘the best decision’ she ever made

Katy Perry gushes over ‘the best decision’ she ever made
Halle Berry shuts down troll over sexist comment

Halle Berry shuts down troll over sexist comment
Sam Asghari finally calls out Britney Spears’s father: 'I will express my opinion'

Sam Asghari finally calls out Britney Spears’s father: 'I will express my opinion'
Shehzad Roy pokes fun at Indian pilot Abhinandan in new song

Shehzad Roy pokes fun at Indian pilot Abhinandan in new song
Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar ancestral homes in Peshawar: KP govt fixes price for purchase

Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar ancestral homes in Peshawar: KP govt fixes price for purchase
Meghan Markle's divorce signalled on wedding invite ahead of nuptials with Harry

Meghan Markle's divorce signalled on wedding invite ahead of nuptials with Harry

Latest

view all