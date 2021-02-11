Prince Charles and Camila get their first shots against coronavirus

Prince Charles and Duchess Camila received their first shots against coronavirus this week.



The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have now become the second group of royals to receive their COVID-19 jabs after Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were vaccinated last month.

The news was broken by Clarence House in a statement that read: "The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have had their first COVID-19 vaccinations."

It remains unknown which of the multiple COVID-19 vaccines available in the UK were given to the royal pair.

As per sources cited by Harper’s Bazaar, the two were seen by a royal doctor at their Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Back in December last year, Charles, who was infected with COVID-19 back in March 2020, had said that while he will receive the vaccine against the infectious disease, he won’t be one of the first few people to receive it.

Speaking to the staff during a visit to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, he had said: “I think I’ll have to wait for the AstraZeneca one before it gets to my turn. I’m some way down the list and will have to wait.”