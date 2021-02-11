Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles and Camila get their first shots against coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Prince Charles and Duchess Camila received their first shots against coronavirus this week.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have now become the second group of royals to receive their COVID-19 jabs after Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were vaccinated last month.

The news was broken by Clarence House in a statement that read: "The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have had their first COVID-19 vaccinations."

It remains unknown which of the multiple COVID-19 vaccines available in the UK were given to the royal pair.

As per sources cited by Harper’s Bazaar, the two were seen by a royal doctor at their Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Back in December last year, Charles, who was infected with COVID-19 back in March 2020, had said that while he will receive the vaccine against the infectious disease, he won’t be one of the first few people to receive it.

Speaking to the staff during a visit to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, he had said: “I think I’ll have to wait for the AstraZeneca one before it gets to my turn. I’m some way down the list and will have to wait.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift all set to rub shoulders with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Taylor Swift all set to rub shoulders with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton, Prince William planning to have another baby, as per sources

Kate Middleton, Prince William planning to have another baby, as per sources
Taylor Swift to make a 'surprise announcement tomorrow

Taylor Swift to make a 'surprise announcement tomorrow
Oscars 2021 will take place in multiple locations amid pandemic

Oscars 2021 will take place in multiple locations amid pandemic
Man turns his dead uncle's skeleton into guitar

Man turns his dead uncle's skeleton into guitar
Miley Cyrus is enjoying the perks that come with being single

Miley Cyrus is enjoying the perks that come with being single
Sneak peek inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s full-floor sprawling bedroom

Sneak peek inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s full-floor sprawling bedroom
Justin Bieber to wow fans with his with first-ever TikTok concert on Valentine’s Day

Justin Bieber to wow fans with his with first-ever TikTok concert on Valentine’s Day
Priyanka Chopra had no idea who Nick Jonas was when he made his first move

Priyanka Chopra had no idea who Nick Jonas was when he made his first move
Harry Styles to be seen as a troubled lover of The Crown's princess Emma Corrin in upcoming film

Harry Styles to be seen as a troubled lover of The Crown's princess Emma Corrin in upcoming film
Jay-Z among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Jay-Z among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Reese Witherspoon wishes her 'comedy inspiration' Laura Dern on her birthday

Reese Witherspoon wishes her 'comedy inspiration' Laura Dern on her birthday

Latest

view all