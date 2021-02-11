Can't connect right now! retry
Taylor Swift to make a 'surprise announcement tomorrow

Taylor Swift will make a 'surprise announcement' during her appearance on a TV program tomorrow (February 12).

As per a video clip posted by Good Morning America on social media, the singer will make a big announcement on the breakfast program.

The program would air at 7: 00 am local time in the US.

Swift's excited fans have begun to speculate about what the surprise could entail, with some suggesting that Swift may announce a re-release of ‘Love Story’ to coincide with Valentine’s Day this Sunday (February 14).

Last month, she shared a snippet of her re-recorded ‘Love Story’ to social media but is yet to release the revamped version in its entirety.

Taylor Swift has planned to re-record her early material for some time now, since losing the rights to the masters of her Big Machine Label Group catalogue.

