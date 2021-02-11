Kate Middleton, Prince William planning to have another baby, as per sources

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to add a fourth child to their brood, if there is any truth to the reports circulating all around.

Two months after the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton announced her pregnancy, Us Weekly reported that she too now is trying for another child with William.

A source told Us Weekly: “Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan. She put the idea on hold when [the COVID-19 pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April,” said the source.

The insider went on to tell the outlet: “It took a while for Kate to convince William, though. He said that three children is more than enough.”

“The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed. … But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger?” said the insider.

“After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future,” they added.

The insider apparently also dished the details about the monarch’s reaction to the Cambridge’s plans: “She adores her great-grandchildren. She’s slightly concerned that the Cambridges are biting off more than they can chew, especially as Kate isn’t planning to employ another nanny (as she wants to be hands-on), but as long as they’re happy, she’s happy.”

“She wants Charlotte to have the same enjoyable experience — to grow up with a little a sister to confide in and look out for,” added the source.

Whether or not there is any truth to these circulating reports, only time will tell.