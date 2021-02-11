Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Munn highlights anti-Asian hate crimes surging in America

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Olivia Munn highlights anti-Asian hate crimes surging in America

Hollywood star Olivia Munn has broken her silence against the anti-Asian hate crimes that have surged in America since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an extensive message posted on Twitter, the Newsroom actor called for action against the racially-motivated crimes against Asian Americans.

Munn, 40, with Vietnamese and Chinese origins, wrote: “Over the past few days I’ve found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes.”

“The racist, verbal, and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside. These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage,” she wrote.

She went on to shed light on stories of victims which includes a 91-year-old Asian American man who was attacked, an 84-year-old Thai American who was murdered and a 64-year-old Vietnamese American woman who was assaulted.

“To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some. We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon in pipeline

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon in pipeline

Ed Westwick reveals if he is reprising his role as Chuck Bass in ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot

Ed Westwick reveals if he is reprising his role as Chuck Bass in ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot
Harry Styles to have an awkward run-in with Olivia Wilde’s ex Jason Sudeikis

Harry Styles to have an awkward run-in with Olivia Wilde’s ex Jason Sudeikis
Bruce Springsteen arrested in New Jersey on suspicion of DWI

Bruce Springsteen arrested in New Jersey on suspicion of DWI

Ellen DeGeneres credits wife Portia for 'keeping her going' amid 'horrible' scandal

Ellen DeGeneres credits wife Portia for 'keeping her going' amid 'horrible' scandal
Taylor Swift all set to rub shoulders with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Taylor Swift all set to rub shoulders with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton, Prince William planning to have another baby, as per sources

Kate Middleton, Prince William planning to have another baby, as per sources
Taylor Swift to make a 'surprise announcement tomorrow

Taylor Swift to make a 'surprise announcement tomorrow
Prince Charles and Camila get their first shots against coronavirus

Prince Charles and Camila get their first shots against coronavirus

Oscars 2021 will take place in multiple locations amid pandemic

Oscars 2021 will take place in multiple locations amid pandemic
Man turns his dead uncle's skeleton into guitar

Man turns his dead uncle's skeleton into guitar
Miley Cyrus is enjoying the perks that come with being single

Miley Cyrus is enjoying the perks that come with being single

Latest

view all