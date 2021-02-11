Can't connect right now! retry
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon in pipeline

Game of Thrones fans rejoice because its prequel House of the Dragon will soon begin filming.

According to Deadline, HBO confirmed that filming for the series will begin in April.

The series is co-created by George R.R Martin and Ryan Condal, who will also be co-showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik.

Sapochnik also directed some of GOT’s most well-known episodes namely "The Bells," "The Long Night" and "Battle of the Bastards".

"We're thrilled with Miguel and Ryan, their collaboration and their collaboration with us, and excited to get going," said HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.

