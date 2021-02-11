Tom Holland recalls mother’s fury over crime drama casting

Hollywood A-lister Tom Holland recently got candid about his mother’s ‘fury’ over casting in a crime drama titled Cherry.

Holland detailed it all during his interview with Esquire and was quoted saying, "I guess I wasn't thinking right, and I was like, 'Do you know who would really like to see this? My mum.' In hindsight, it was a really stupid thing to have done."

"I think when my mum goes to see my films in particular, the thing she likes the most are the moments she goes, 'Oh, that's my little boy.' But in this film there's nothing like that."

"They were able to enjoy it as a movie and not a biopic of their son doing heroin. They are really proud, and they really liked it. If I seek anyone's approval, it would be my parents. That would be the highest level of achievement."