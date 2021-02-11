Live cricket score: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I

— YouTube

Pakistan and South Africa are set to go head to head at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today in the first T20I fixture of the three-match series.

Men In Green, currently, are in top form at home — and they showed this in the two-match Test series where they whitewashed the Proteas.

Since the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup is just months away, the teams will be hoping to get as much practice as possible in the T20Is.

Ball-by-ball updates of the match are below the line.

Ball-by-ball updates of the match are below the line.





Tabraiz Shamsi to Hussain Talat: Caught behind, out

Tabraiz Shamsi to Hussain Talat: 0 runs



End of ninth over: Pakistan — 69/2

Lutho Sipamla to Hussain Talat: 1 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Hussain Talat: 1 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Hussain Talat: 1 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

End of eighth over: Pakistan — 63/2

Junior Dala to Mohammad Rizwan : 1 runs

Junior Dala to Mohammad Rizwan : 0 runs

Junior Dala to Mohammad Rizwan : wide

Junior Dala to Mohammad Rizwan : 0 runs

Junior Dala to Mohammad Rizwan : 2 runs

Junior Dala to Hussain Talat : 1 runs



Junior Dala to Mohammad Rizwan : 1 runs



End of seventh over: Pakistan — 57/2

Jacques Snyman to Mohammad Rizwan : 1 runs

Jacques Snyman to Hussain Talat : 1 runs

Jacques Snyman to Hussain Talat : 4 runs

Jacques Snyman to Hussain Talat : 4 runs

Jacques Snyman to Mohammad Rizwan : 1 runs

Jacques Snyman to Hussain Talat : 1 runs



End of sixth over: Pakistan — 45/2

Andile Phehlukwayo to Hussain Talat : 1 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 6 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Haider Ali: caught out

End of fifth over: Pakistan — 37/1

Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali: 1 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali: 6 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali: 0 runs



End of fourth over: Pakistan — 30/1

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 4 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 4 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Haider Ali: 1 runs



End of third over: Pakistan — 21/1

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: one runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: 6 runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: 6 runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

End of second over: Pakistan — 8/1

Dwaine Pretorius to to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

Dwaine Pretorius to to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Dwaine Pretorius to to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Dwaine Pretorius to to Haider Ali: 1 runs

Dwaine Pretorius to to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Dwaine Pretorius to to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs



End of first over: Pakistan — 4/1

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: 0 runs



Bjorn Fortuin to Mohammad Rizwan: three runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs



Bjorn Fortuin to Babar Azam: Babar Azam run out

Bjorn Fortuin to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl first

