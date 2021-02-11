Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 11 2021
Live cricket score: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Pakistan and South Africa are set to go head to head at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today in the first T20I fixture of the three-match series.

Men In Green, currently, are in top form at home — and they showed this in the two-match Test series where they whitewashed the Proteas.

Since the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup is just months away, the teams will be hoping to get as much practice as possible in the T20Is.

Ball-by-ball updates of the match are below the line.

Keep refreshing the page for timely updates.


Tabraiz Shamsi to Hussain Talat: Caught behind, out

Tabraiz Shamsi to Hussain Talat: 0 runs

End of ninth over: Pakistan — 69/2

Lutho Sipamla to Hussain Talat: 1 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Hussain Talat: 1 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Hussain Talat:  1 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

End of eighth over: Pakistan — 63/2

Junior Dala to Mohammad Rizwan : 1 runs

Junior Dala to Mohammad Rizwan : 0 runs

Junior Dala to Mohammad Rizwan : wide

Junior Dala to Mohammad Rizwan : 0 runs

Junior Dala to Mohammad Rizwan : 2 runs

Junior Dala to Hussain Talat : 1 runs

Junior Dala to Mohammad Rizwan : 1 runs

End of seventh over: Pakistan — 57/2

Jacques Snyman to Mohammad Rizwan : 1 runs

Jacques Snyman to Hussain Talat : 1 runs

Jacques Snyman to Hussain Talat : 4 runs

Jacques Snyman to Hussain Talat : 4 runs

Jacques Snyman to Mohammad Rizwan : 1 runs

Jacques Snyman to Hussain Talat : 1 runs

End of sixth over: Pakistan — 45/2

Andile Phehlukwayo to Hussain Talat : 1 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 6 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Haider Ali: caught out

End of fifth over: Pakistan — 37/1

Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali: 1 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali: 6 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali: 0 runs

End of fourth over: Pakistan — 30/1

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 4 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 4 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Andile Phehlukwayo to Haider Ali: 1 runs

End of third over: Pakistan — 21/1

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: one runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: 6 runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: 6 runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

End of second over: Pakistan — 8/1

Dwaine Pretorius to to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

Dwaine Pretorius to to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Dwaine Pretorius to to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs

Dwaine Pretorius to to Haider Ali: 1 runs

Dwaine Pretorius to to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Dwaine Pretorius to to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

End of first over: Pakistan — 4/1

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: 0 runs

Bjorn Fortuin to Haider Ali: 0 runs 

Bjorn Fortuin to Mohammad Rizwan: three runs 

Bjorn Fortuin to Mohammad Rizwan: 0 runs 

Bjorn Fortuin to Babar Azam: Babar Azam run out

Bjorn Fortuin to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 runs

South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl first

