Sanjay Dutt showers love on wife Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary

Indian star Sanjay Dutt showered love on wife Maanayata Dutt as the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, saying ‘Love you even more now’.



The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wifey alongwith a special wish for her.

Sanjay wrote, “11.02.2008. Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata. Happy anniversary” followed by heart emoji.

Maanayata also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted a throwback photo from their wedding wrote, “Another year of fully accepting the dark and the light within each other... another year of holding on together......happy anniversary to my best grip in this world #love #grace #positivity #dutts #throwback #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Sanjay and Maanayata got married on February 11, 2008 in a private ceremony.

They are parents to twins - son Shahraan and daughter Iqra.