Thursday Feb 11 2021
Military's top brass reviews country's coronavirus situation, lauds NCOC

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

  • Pakistan's top military, govt officials met on Thursday and discussed different military and non-military issues
  • Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) reviewed the country's coronavirus situation and lauded NCOC for its efforts 
  • Top officials discussed the Army's operational preparedness, regional security, Kashmir, and forces' fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) on Thursday reviewed the country's COVID-19 situation and lauded the services of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for its efforts towards the containment of the virus.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the JCSC meeting was held at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The chairman of JCSC General Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting, while it was attended by several top military officials, including the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa,  Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production, and tri-services.

Aside from the COVID-19 situation, the forum also shed light on matters related to the military, including the emerging regional geostrategic environment of the country, the fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies and doctrines, and the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. 

The participants also discussed the situation of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ & K) and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide an all-out diplomatic, moral, and political support to the brave people of Kashmir in their struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The forum also reaffirmed the resolve of the Armed Forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner following a comprehensive security strategy. The participants lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in their fight against terrorism.  

In the end of the meeting, chairman JCSC lauded the jointness of the Pakistan Armed Forces in meeting all defence and security challenges.

