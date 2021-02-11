Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle has won the privacy lawsuit against a publishing group.

The Duchess of Sussex had sued Associated Newspapers Ltd, the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline after parts of her handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018 surfaced to the public. 

According to Express, Justice Warby concluded that publishing Meghan's letter was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful".

"It was, in short, a personal and private letter. The majority of what was published was about the claimant's own behaviour, her feelings of anguish about her father's behaviour - as she saw it - and the resulting rift between them," he said.

"These are inherently private and personal matters. The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private.

"The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation."

"There is no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial."

