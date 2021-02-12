Salman Khan thanks fans for their love, support

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has thanked all his fans for their love and support after the court dismissed all the pleas filed against him in blackbuck poaching case.



The Ek The Tiger star took Instagram and extended gratitude to all his fans for their love, support and concern.

Sharing his adorable photo, Salman Khan wrote, “To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern.”

“Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka (Take care of yourself and your family). God bless n loveee u”, he further said.

Earlier on Thursday, Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan dismissed the pleas filed by the State Government against him in a case related to submitting a false affidavit in connection with Arms Act.