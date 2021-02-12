Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 12 2021
Justin Theroux still loves his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Friday Feb 12, 2021

 

Justin Theroux wished his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday in the sweetest way on Thursday, February 11.

Jennifer Aniston, who turned 52 on Thursday (February 11, 2021), has received sweet birthday messages from fans, friends, colleagues and her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

The 'Friends' alum received heartwarming words from her former husband who shared a sweet photo of her ex-wife on his Instagram Stories to celebrate her birthday.

Theroux shared an adorable throwback picture of Jennifer with the simple caption: "Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston," but at the bottom he added a heart emoji along with You B! as a shortened version of 'I Love You B!'.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux parted ways three years ago but continue to support one another.

She has been married and divorced twice, she has no regrets about her past marriages and sees them both as successes.

Last year, Jennifer celebrated her big day in style at the Sunset Tower Hotel with a select group of close friends, including her former Friends co-star, Courteney Cox.

On Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday, her first husband Brad Pitt stole the limelight with his surprise appearance at her party.

